Yeti: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $51.2 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $445.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $461.2 million.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.34 to $2.48 per share.

