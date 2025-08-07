Xponential Fitness: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $76.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.2 million.

Xponential Fitness expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million.

