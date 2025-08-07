XPLR Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $79 million.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $342 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $359.6 million.

