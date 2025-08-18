XP Inc.A: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported net income of $233.2 million in…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — XP Inc.A (XP) on Monday reported net income of $233.2 million in its second quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $824.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $786.3 million.

