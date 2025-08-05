Xometry: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.4…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, came to 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $156.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $167 million to $169 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

