XOMA Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.2…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOMA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.