XOMA Royalty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 7:54 AM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $9.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $13.1 million in the period.

