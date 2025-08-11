Xenon Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Monday reported a loss of…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Monday reported a loss of $84.7 million in its second quarter.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.03 per share.

