Xenetic Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $689,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The company posted revenue of $589,900 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $590,000.

