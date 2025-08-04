W&T: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Monday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Monday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $122.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.