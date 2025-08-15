Workhorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Friday reported a loss of $14.8 million…

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Friday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its second quarter.

The Sharonville, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.67 per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKHS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.