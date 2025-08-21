Workday: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Workday Inc. (WDAY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $228…

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $2.35 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WDAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WDAY

