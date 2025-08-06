Wolverine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.8…

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $26.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $474.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $449.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wolverine expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $450 million to $460 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWW

