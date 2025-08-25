Wolfspeed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Monday reported a loss of $669.3 million in…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) on Monday reported a loss of $669.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $4.30. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting posted revenue of $197 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.61 billion, or $11.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $757.6 million.

