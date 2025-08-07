WK Kellogg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — WK Kellogg Co (KLG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — WK Kellogg Co (KLG) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $613 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $634 million.

