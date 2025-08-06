Wix.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.7…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $2.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The cloud-based web development company posted revenue of $489.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Wix.com said it expects revenue in the range of $498 million to $504 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

