With This Credit Card, Your Pet’s Vet Visits Are Covered by Insurance

The Nibbles Card is a credit card designed with pet owners in mind, including built-in pet insurance, simplified processes for…

The Nibbles Card is a credit card designed with pet owners in mind, including built-in pet insurance, simplified processes for vet bill reimbursements and rewards on everyday pet supplies — all with no annual fee. Read on to learn more about the Nibbles Card, its perks and other options for pet owners.

Benefits of the Nibbles Card

The Nibbles Card is designed specifically with pet owners in mind. It offers a free pet insurance policy for one cat or dog, with a $500 annual deductible, a $10,000 annual limit and 80% coinsurance. This policy only covers treatments and diagnostics, like insulin or X-rays, but does not cover the actual vet exam fees, even if it’s an emergency.

However, you can upgrade your free policy to cover vet exam fees, a wellness plan and physical therapy, as well as lowering your deductible or raising your annual limit.

Pet owners also earn three points for every dollar spent at pet-related merchants such as veterinary services, groomers and pet shops. This will not apply to larger merchants that happen to sell pet supplies, but you can still earn one point per dollar at those shops. These points are worth 1 cent each and can be redeemed as statement credits.

The card has a variable annual percentage rate between 25.24% and 29.99%.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Earning and Redeeming Rewards

Nibbles cardholders earn rewards every time they use their cards for qualifying purchases. Purchases at merchants coded as pet supply stores or veterinarians will earn three points per dollar spent; merchants otherwise coded will earn one point.

You can redeem Nibbles reward points by logging into your Nibbles dashboard and redeeming your points for statement credits.

Alternative Cards to Explore

The Nibbles card is the only credit card that offers built-in pet insurance, but you can find other lines of credit that will help you pay for vet bills and earn rewards on pet supplies.

CareCredit covers veterinary visits, including routine and emergency visits, and includes a discount on accident and illness plans through Pets Best. These discounts are not available in Alaska, California, Florida, Tennessee or Hawaii, however. The credit card itself also comes with no annual fee and may have promotional financing options available, such as interest-free promotional periods.

The U.S. Bank Shopper Cash Rewards Visa Signature Card lets you earn 6% cash back at two retailers of choice on your first $1,500 in combined eligible purchases each quarter. Among those is Chewy.com, along with Walmart and Target, for your pet food and other supplies.

Who Should Consider the Nibbles Card?

If you spend a lot of money on your pet and don’t have other pet insurance coverage, this might be a great tool to help stretch your budget. But if you don’t have pets or have a pet that already has pretty good insurance coverage, you will likely find better points programs with other no-annual-fee cards.

More from U.S. News

Clever Credit: Can My Credit Card Be Tracked at Protests?

Dear Clever Credit: I Got the Kohl’s Credit Card for the Holidays. Now What?

Dear Clever Credit: I’m in College. What Should My Next Credit Card Be?

With This Credit Card, Your Pet’s Vet Visits Are Covered by Insurance originally appeared on usnews.com