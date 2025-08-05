Willis Lease: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Tuesday reported earnings of…

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $60.4 million in its second quarter.

The Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had profit of $8.43 per share.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $195.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLFC

