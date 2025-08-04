Williams Cos.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $546 million.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Williams Cos. (WMB) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $546 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The pipeline operator posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.06 billion.

Williams Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.01 to $2.19 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMB

