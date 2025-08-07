Willdan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported profit of $15.4 million in…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported profit of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Anaheim, California-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.50 per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $173.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $95 million.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $340 million to $350 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLDN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.