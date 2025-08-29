NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1898 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1898 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.00 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7609 3.8884 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1150 4.2406 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.30 14.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.99 100.07 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1669 1.1668 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.50 433.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6500 3.6800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6150 3.5625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2000 10.2000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8175 6.8475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5527 0.5527

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4145 4.4635

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6416 0.6479

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

