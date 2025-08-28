Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 28, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1898
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 181.00 176.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8158 3.7609
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1698 4.1150
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 14.30
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.64 101.99
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1586 1.1669
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.50 433.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7000 3.6500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6325 3.6150
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2200 10.2000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1125 6.8175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5527 0.5527

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4505 4.4145

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6422 0.6416

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
