NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1898 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 181.00 176.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8158 3.7609 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1698 4.1150 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 14.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.64 101.99 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1586 1.1669 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 433.50 433.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7000 3.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6325 3.6150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2200 10.2000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1125 6.8175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5527 0.5527

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4505 4.4145

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6422 0.6416

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

