NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1898 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 179.50 181.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8219 3.8158 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1753 4.1698 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.55 14.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 101.98 101.64 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1268 1.1586 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 421.50 433.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7200 3.7000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6700 3.6325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2000 10.2200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9650 7.1125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5527 0.5527

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4665 4.4505

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6474 0.6422

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

