NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1898 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1898 1.1898 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 175.00 179.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.6825 3.8219 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9686 4.1753 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.4950 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.70 14.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 102.78 101.98 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1379 1.1268 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 421.50 421.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7100 3.7200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7325 3.6700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.3100 10.2000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8950 6.9650

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5527 0.5527

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4475 4.4665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6518 0.6474

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.