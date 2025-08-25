NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1898 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1861
|1.1898
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|178.00
|175.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.5718
|3.6825
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8557
|3.9686
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.5250
|2.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.40
|14.70
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|94.19
|102.78
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1402
|1.1379
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|421.50
|421.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.7000
|3.7100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7825
|3.7325
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|289.30
|301.80
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.2800
|10.3100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.7175
|6.8950
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5349
|0.5527
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4315
|4.4475
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6464
|0.6518
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
