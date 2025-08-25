NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1898 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1898 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 178.00 175.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5718 3.6825 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8557 3.9686 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5250 2.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.40 14.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.19 102.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1402 1.1379 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 421.50 421.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7000 3.7100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7825 3.7325 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.30 301.80 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.2800 10.3100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7175 6.8950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5349 0.5527

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4315 4.4475

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6464 0.6518

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

