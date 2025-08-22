Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 22, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.75 178.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.5340 3.5718
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8150 3.8557
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5250 2.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.55 14.40
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.61 94.19
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1467 1.1402
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 421.50 421.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6300 3.7000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8050 3.7825
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.30 289.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0800 10.2800
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.7250 6.7175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5349 0.5349

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4260 4.4315

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6539 0.6464

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

