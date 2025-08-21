NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.00 186.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3970 3.5340 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6805 3.8150 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5250 2.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.50 14.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 103.78 103.61 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1969 1.1467 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 421.50 421.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6000 3.6300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8100 3.8050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.30 289.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0600 10.0800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.6850 6.7250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5349 0.5349

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4090 4.4260

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6500 0.6539

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

