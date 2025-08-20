Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 20, 2025, 4:51 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 183.00 185.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3670 3.3970
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6502 3.6805
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5250 2.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.85 14.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 102.85 103.78
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1448 1.1969
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 406.50 421.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6400 3.6000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8700 3.8100
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.30 289.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1300 10.0600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.0775 6.6850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5349 0.5349

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4570 4.4090

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6517 0.6500

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

