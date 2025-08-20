NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 183.00 185.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.3670 3.3970 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.6502 3.6805 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5250 2.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.85 14.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 102.85 103.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1448 1.1969 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 406.50 421.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6400 3.6000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8700 3.8100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.30 289.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1300 10.0600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.0775 6.6850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5349 0.5349

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4570 4.4090

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6517 0.6500

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.