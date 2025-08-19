NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1861
|1.1861
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|177.50
|183.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.2211
|3.3670
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.5035
|3.6502
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.5250
|2.5250
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|14.90
|14.85
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|104.88
|102.85
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1245
|1.1448
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|406.50
|406.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6700
|3.6400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8250
|3.8700
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|289.30
|289.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.1700
|10.1300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.8000
|7.0775
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5349
|0.5349
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4780
|4.4570
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6485
|0.6517
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
