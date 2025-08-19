NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1861 1.1861 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 183.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.2211 3.3670 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.5035 3.6502 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.5250 2.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.90 14.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 104.88 102.85 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1245 1.1448 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 406.50 406.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6700 3.6400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8250 3.8700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 289.30 289.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.1700 10.1300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.8000 7.0775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5349 0.5349

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4780 4.4570

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6485 0.6517

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

