Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 18, 2025, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.1861
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.75 177.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1620 3.2211
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4410 3.5035
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.7750 2.5250
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 14.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.06 104.88
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1536 1.1245
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 406.50 406.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5900 3.6700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8000 3.8250
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 278.60 289.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0300 10.1700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9200 6.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5502 0.5349

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4645 4.4780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6492 0.6485

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

