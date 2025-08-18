NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.1861 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.1861 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.75 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1620 3.2211 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4410 3.5035 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.7750 2.5250 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 14.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.06 104.88 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1536 1.1245 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 406.50 406.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5900 3.6700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8000 3.8250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 278.60 289.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0300 10.1700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9200 6.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5502 0.5349

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4645 4.4780

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6492 0.6485

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

