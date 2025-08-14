Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 14, 2025, 4:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.2034
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 188.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1766 3.1167
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4549 3.3958
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.7750 2.7750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.10
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 105.22 103.07
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1965 1.1722
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 406.50 406.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5500 3.5800
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8225 3.7975
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 278.60 278.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0700 10.1900
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.0475 7.1200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5502 0.5502

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5085 4.4820

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb n.a. 0.6516

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up