NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.2034 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.2034 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 188.00 188.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1766 3.1167 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4549 3.3958 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.7750 2.7750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 105.22 103.07 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1965 1.1722 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 406.50 406.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.5500 3.5800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8225 3.7975 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 278.60 278.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.0700 10.1900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.0475 7.1200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5502 0.5502

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5085 4.4820

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb n.a. 0.6516

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.