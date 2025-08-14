NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.2034 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2034
|1.2034
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|188.00
|188.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1766
|3.1167
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.4549
|3.3958
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.7750
|2.7750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.15
|15.10
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|105.22
|103.07
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1965
|1.1722
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|406.50
|406.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.5500
|3.5800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8225
|3.7975
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|278.60
|278.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.0700
|10.1900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.0475
|7.1200
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5502
|0.5502
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5085
|4.4820
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|n.a.
|0.6516
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
