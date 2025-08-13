NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.2034 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.2034 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 186.00 188.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.0634 3.1766 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3428 3.4549 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.7750 2.7750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 105.29 105.22 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2152 1.1965 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 391.38 406.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6900 3.5500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8150 3.8225 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 278.60 278.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8600 10.0700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9275 7.0475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5502 0.5502

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4235 4.5085

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb n.a. n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

