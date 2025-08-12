NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.2034 Cheddar…

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2034 1.2034 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 185.00 186.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9503 3.0634 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2319 3.3428 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.7750 2.7750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.30 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.14 105.29 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2127 1.2152 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 391.38 391.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6600 3.6900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6800 3.8150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 278.60 278.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6200 9.8600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1175 6.9275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5502 0.5502

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.4555 4.4235

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb n.a. n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 78.000

