NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2034
|1.2034
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|185.00
|186.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9503
|3.0634
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2319
|3.3428
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|2.7750
|2.7750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.30
|15.15
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|106.14
|105.29
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2127
|1.2152
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|391.38
|391.38
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6600
|3.6900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6800
|3.8150
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|278.60
|278.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6200
|9.8600
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.1175
|6.9275
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5502
|0.5502
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.4555
|4.4235
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|n.a.
|n.a.
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|78.000
