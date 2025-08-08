NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2545 1.2545 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2545 1.2545 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 180.00 182.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9527 2.9042 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2333 3.1841 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.4950 3.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.05 15.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 104.91 105.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1869 1.1736 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 391.38 391.38

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6800 3.6900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6775 3.6700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 253.30 253.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5900 9.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9150 6.9400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5696 0.5696

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3910 4.3785

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb n.a. n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

