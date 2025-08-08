NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2545 1.2545 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2545
|1.2545
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|180.00
|182.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.9527
|2.9042
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2333
|3.1841
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.4950
|3.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.05
|15.25
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|104.91
|105.89
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1869
|1.1736
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|391.38
|391.38
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6800
|3.6900
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.6775
|3.6700
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|253.30
|253.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.5900
|9.6800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.9150
|6.9400
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.5696
|0.5696
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.3910
|4.3785
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|n.a.
|n.a.
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|79.000
