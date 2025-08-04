NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2545 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2545 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 168.25 170.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9155 2.9313 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1848 3.2068 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5850 3.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.10 14.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.68 105.32 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2136 1.1848 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 399.50 399.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.8000 3.7600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7825 3.7525 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 258.70 253.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5300 9.5600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9275 6.7475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5805 0.5696

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.3305 4.4125

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6436 n.a.

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

