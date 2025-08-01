NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2973 1.2973 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.25 168.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.9482 2.9155 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2167 3.1848 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.5850 3.5850 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 14.95 15.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 106.64 106.68 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1969 1.2136 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 399.50 399.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.7900 3.8000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8200 3.7825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 258.70 258.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.5900 9.5300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9475 6.9275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5805 0.5805

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.5700 4.3305

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6465 0.6436

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 79.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.