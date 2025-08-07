WhiteHorse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million. On a…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.1 million.

