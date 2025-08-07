White Mountains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported profit of $122.9…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported profit of $122.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $47.75. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $83.75 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $689.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $564.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.