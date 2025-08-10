What Is Creatine? Should I Be Taking It?

Q: I’ve been hearing a lot about the energy-boosting effects of creatine lately, and I’m wondering if I could benefit.…

Q: I’ve been hearing a lot about the energy-boosting effects of creatine lately, and I’m wondering if I could benefit. Should I be taking a creatine supplement?

Creatine supplements have been getting a lot of buzz recently. They have long been popular among bodybuilders and athletes who use it as a supplement to build muscle, enhance performance and boost energy, but now new claims are emerging among the scientific community.

Creatine is touted to have a variety of cognitive health benefits, including improving memory, enhancing attention and focus and protecting against neurological diseases.

With the potential to improve both muscles and the mind, it’s no wonder that creatine supplements have captured the limelight!

Here’s the scoop on what you need to know about these supplements:

What Is Creatine?

Creatine is a natural compound synthesized in our bodies from three amino acids: arginine, glycine and methionine. It is also consumed in food, primarily in meat and seafood.

Creatine is involved in muscular energy production and is stored primarily in the muscles.

Research has found that women have significantly lower stores of creatine in their bodies — 70% to 80% less — than men do and creatine supplements are being increasingly studied in, and marketed toward, women.

Meat and seafood are good sources of dietary creatine, so if you don’t eat these foods — or if you’re vegetarian or vegan — your body may not produce enough creatine naturally and you might benefit from a supplement.

Creatine monohydrate is the most commonly used supplement, especially among athletes. These supplements come in capsule and gummy form, but the powder version is the most popular — and the one experts recommend most.

What Are the Benefits of Taking Creatine?

It wasn’t until the 1990s that creatine became popular among bodybuilders and other athletes. Therefore, experts caution that the studies below are all very new and, without replication, the results are suggestive at best.

Physical benefits of creatine include:

— Improving exercise performance. The benefits are especially pronounced for increases in maximal strength and work output, power production, sprint performance and recovery time between bouts of intense exercise, research has found. A study in a 2022 issue of Nutrients found that creatine supplementation improved men’s average power and speed in the second half of a repeated sprint-running protocol on the treadmill.

— Boosting energy. Creatine helps your body produce more adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which is the primary energy source of cells.

— Improving recovery after exercise. Research suggests that creatine supplementation may speed up muscle recovery time, partly by reducing muscle damage.

— Supporting muscle growth. A study in the Open Access Journal of Sports Medicine found that combining creatine supplementation with strength training resulted in greater increases in lean muscle mass than simply doing the resistance training.

— Combatting sarcopenia. In addition to athletes, older adults may benefit from taking creatine supplements because as we get older, the body’s ability to make creatine decreases and people naturally lose muscle mass through a syndrome called sarcopenia.

To be clear: Creatine itself doesn’t build muscle. But when the supplements are taken in conjunction with regular resistance training, that’s when the benefits kick in.

“This is not a magic bullet,” says Joan Salge Blake, a clinical professor of nutrition at Boston University and host of the nutrition and health podcast Spot On!. “To increase muscle mass and strength, you need to do weight or resistance training along with taking creatine.”

But the roster of potential benefits beyond improving athletic performance is growing.

Benefits for cognitive function and brain health:

— Improving cognitive function. A 2024 review published in Frontiers in Nutrition found that creatine supplements had beneficial effects on cognitive function — including memory, attention time and information processing speed — in adults, ranging in age from 21 to 76.

— Providing faster recovery from brain trauma. A 2025 study showed that creatine may have the potential to hasten recovery from mild traumatic brain injury, such as a concussion.

— Alleviating fatigue. Creatine may help improve symptoms of fatigue in women during their menstrual cycle, and it may help with post-viral fatigue syndrome, a neurological condition characterized by chronic fatigue, cognitive difficulties and sleep issues after a viral infection, according to a 2025 study.

— Protecting against neurodegenerative diseases. Some studies, including research in a 2025 issue of the journal Nutrients, showed that creatine supplementation may provide protection against neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson’s and Huntington’s.

How Should Creatine Be Taken?

The basic dosage is 3 to 5 grams per day, and while you can take creatine before or after exercise, emerging evidence — including a 2021 study in Nutrients — suggests that it may be more beneficial for improving body composition (as in: adding lean muscle mass) and strength when it’s consumed after a strength-training workout.

With what’s called a “loading stage,” the recommendation is to take 5 grams of creatine four times per day for a total of 20 grams per day for five to seven days, says Sharon Collison, a registered dietitian and clinical instructor in the department of health behavior and nutrition sciences at the University of Delaware.

After that, you can drop down to 5 grams per day.

What Are the Potential Side Effects or Risks of Creatine?

Creatine is considered safe for healthy people. The most common early side effect of creatine, especially during the loading stage, is water retention, but this is temporary.

What Should I Look for in a Creatine Supplement?

Because the Food and Drug Administration doesn’t monitor dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they come on the market, it’s important to look for third-party verification of the vitamins and other supplements you’re buying.

The most important third-party testing organizations to look for are certification marks from:

— U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP)

— National Sanitation Foundation (NSF)

This way, you’ll know that the product contains the ingredients in the amounts the label says it does and doesn’t contain contaminants, like heavy metals or pesticides.

In addition, you can check out ConsumerLab.com for information on price points and quality of supplements.

Bottom Line

Given that creatine is generally safe and there are studies supporting its efficacy in boosting physical and cognitive abilities, it may be worth taking. However, as with all supplements, you should speak with your doctor before starting, especially if you have chronic medical conditions. Also, it is essential to tell your doctor if you are taking creatine before any lab work because it can alter how your doctor interprets your blood work results.

