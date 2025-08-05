Mood Swings: Recognize Symptoms and Explore Potential Causes

Why so moody? Do you ever ask yourself, “Why am I in such a bad mood all the time?” While…

Why so moody?

Do you ever ask yourself, “Why am I in such a bad mood all the time?”

While it’s normal for the challenges of daily life to cause occasional changes in your mood, sometimes there may be a more serious underlying cause.

“It can be hard to tell what normal fluctuations in mood are versus changes due to something more serious,” says Dr. Douglas A. Misquitta, a psychiatrist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “If changes are subtle or gradual over time, it could be easy to miss an underlying contributor.”

A bad mood, or what we perceive as a bad mood, can also be a little different for each person.

“Some may define sadness as being in a bad mood, while for others it may be more irritation or feeling tired,” says Dr. LaTasha Seliby Perkins, assistant professor of medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C.

Tests to identify causes of a bad mood

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, an osteopathic family physician near Philadelphia and an associate professor at the Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, says she will often hear patients say things such as, “I’m just not feeling myself,” “I’m irritable” or “I’m annoyed.”

That’s when Caudle does some detective work. If she can rule out serious mental health conditions, like clinical depression, and verify the patient is not at risk of hurting themselves or others, she then begins to look elsewhere for causes.

If you’re struggling with your mood, talk to your health care provider about possible tests to identify the cause of your bad mood. These tests include:

— A physical exam to check for any abnormalities

— Blood tests to identify your blood sugar level, thyroid hormone levels and complete blood count to check for anemia, vitamin deficiency or signs of infection

— Urine drug screens to determine if substance use is contributing to a bad mood

— A review of your medication list to help identify any drug interactions that may make your mood worse

There are a host of medical conditions that could cause or contribute to mood swings.

Here are some examples:

A thyroid disorder

Let’s give the thyroid some credit. After all, this butterfly-shaped gland on the front of your neck plays a vital role in producing hormones that help regulate body temperature, weight, skin and hair health, energy levels and mood.

“When that’s off, you’re off,” says Dr. Charles Sophy, a psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California.

For example, an overactive thyroid, also called hyperthyroidism, can make you feel on edge or jittery. An underactive thyroid, also called hypothyroidism, can make you feel unmotivated or depressed, although both can contribute to a low mood.

Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune condition that can cause hypothyroidism. Other thyroid problems include thyroid cancer or a goiter, which is an enlargement of the thyroid.

A simple blood test can help identify if a thyroid problem is to blame for your distress.

Sleep

Just ask new parents how sleep deprivation affects mood to better understand this cause. But sleep quality — not just quantity — matters to mood, as well.

“You don’t realize the toll (poor sleep) is taking on you,” Sophy says.

Sleep problems, like sleep apnea, can cause disruptions to your rest. Sleep apnea is a condition that causes your breathing to slow or stop during sleep. Although you don’t fully wake up and may think you’re sleeping soundly, your mood during the day can take a nosedive as a result. To diagnose sleep apnea, which is common and treatable, health care professionals may take a medical history, perform a physical exam or recommend a sleep study.

Not getting enough sleep may also contribute to a bad mood. Most adults need at least seven hours of quality sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reflect on whether and why you may be sleeping poorly and speak with a health care provider about boosting your mood through better rest.

Bipolar disorder

Bipolar disorder causes mood swings on two ends of a spectrum. During depressive periods, a person may feel low and sad. On the other end of the spectrum, abnormally high or irritable moods and feeling sped up are commonly associated with manic episodes. It’s possible to experience the highs of mania over a few days or a week, for instance, and then have a depressive episode, which typically lasts a similar amount of time.

“There are a lot of ups and downs with bipolar disorder, whereas with depression, you stay low the whole time,” Perkins says.

There are medications and other types of continued treatments for bipolar disorder. Because bipolar disorder requires a diagnosis for specialized treatment, speak with your health care provider if you think you may be experiencing symptoms of the condition.

Stroke

A stroke occurs when there is an obstruction to the brain’s blood supply. A droopy face, sagging arm or slurred speech are all well-known symptoms of stroke.

But the aftermath of a stroke, as with any condition that involves the brain, can impact your mood.

If the stroke is in the brain’s right frontal lobe, for example, you may feel inappropriately euphoric, while those in the left hemisphere may make you feel sad and anxious.

If you’ve had a stroke and are feeling uncharacteristically down, talk to your health care provider about treatment options.

Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive central nervous system disorder. The better known symptoms of the disease are physical, including hand tremors, slow movements, stiff limbs and balance problems. But because the neurodegenerative disorder involves a reduction of mood-regulating brain chemicals, it’s not surprising Parkinson’s can dampen mood.

In fact, at least 50% of Parkinson’s patients develop depression, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation. While there’s no cure for Parkinson’s disease, treatments, such as medications, behavioral therapy and lifestyle changes, can help manage symptoms, including low mood.

Hormonal changes

There may be times when mood swings or a bad mood can be linked with hormonal changes in females. This may include:

— Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) occurs before you start your period

— Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), which is a severe form of PMS that can make women feel extremely sad and irritable to the point that it’s hard to live their daily lives

— Pregnancy can cause fluctuating hormones, leading to stress or anxiety

— Perimenopause is the 4- to 10-year time period before reaching menopause.

“There’s a lot of complexity to what’s happening during this (perimenopause) transition, but what results are changes in neurotransmission that can lead to mood changes such as depression and anxiety,” Misquitta says.

Birth control pills, antidepressants, painkillers and lifestyle modifications, such as exercising more, eating a nutritious diet and getting enough sleep, can help mitigate mood effects caused by hormonal changes.

Allergies

You’d think you’d know if you have an allergy, but Sophy often discovers patients are allergic to something in their environment, like pollen or dander, or a food ingredient, such as gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye, some oats and barley.

An environmental trigger or allergy can take a toll on mood if it’s causing sleep disruptions due to postnasal drip or congestion, Sophy says. Gluten allergies or sensitivities, meanwhile, have been linked to depressive symptoms that subside on a gluten-free diet, some research finds.

Any allergy that’s not well-managed can tax your immune system, Sophy says. That can cause lethargy, frequent sickness and other mood killers.

You may want to ask your health care provider to run a blood analysis to help identify these allergies.

Medications

Although you may use certain medications to feel better mentally or physically, some of these same medications can lead to mood swings. That’s because certain medications can affect chemicals in the brain — like serotonin, dopamine and norepinephrine — and can cause mood changes.

Some medications associated with mood changes include:

— Anabolic steroids (the man-made version of testosterone)

— Birth control pills

— Corticosteroids (used to lower inflammation in the body)

— Hormone therapy

— Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

— Certain anti-seizure medications

If you’ve noticed mood swings starting after you start a new medicine, talk to your health care provider about a possible link or to explore using another medication instead.

Vitamin deficiencies

Vitamin deficiencies change the way the stomach processes food and absorbs nutrients.

Blood work can determine if your melancholy is vitamin-related. Iron, vitamin D and vitamin B12 deficiencies are common culprits. An iron deficiency, for example, can lead to anemia, leading to low energy, a lack of motivation and fatigue.

Eating a balanced diet low in processed foods and sugars, as well as adding vitamin supplements, can help correct these deficiencies.

When to see a health care provider about your bad mood

If your bad mood persists for more than a month and you’re not sure why, it’s time to check in with a family physician or other health care provider.

Other signs it’s time to see a health provider for your chronic bad mood or mood swings include:

— When your bad mood is particularly severe

— Your usual coping mechanisms for dealing with bad moods aren’t working

— Your bad mood is affecting your daily routine and the activities you usually enjoy

— Others around you are noticing that you’ve had a shift in your mood

It’s best to start with a primary care provider or family physician who can run tests and refer you to a specialist if needed. The important thing is that you seek help to address your concerns.

“Regardless of whether it’s a systemic or psychological cause, you deserve help for any and all health issues,” Perkins says.

Call 911 or visit the emergency room if you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings, or you want to hurt others or yourself. You can also contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which is designed to provide free and confidential support to those in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Lifestyle and treatment options for mood swings

Whether your bad mood is due to life circumstances, stress or a physical or mental health issue, there are a few things you can do to help manage how you feel:

— Get enough sleep.

— Eat a balanced, healthy diet.

— Get regular physical activity, but check with your health provider first about any limitations you may have.

— Drink enough fluids throughout the day, and don’t overdo alcohol, as it can lead to dehydration, which can make you feel cranky and could affect your physical and mental health.

— Consider individual or group therapy as a way to develop coping skills to manage difficulties.

— Talk to your health care provider if you believe psychiatric medications, such as an antidepressant, would help.

— Talk to your provider about medications you’re using, in case they may be contributing to your mood swings or bad mood.

More from U.S. News

What to Know About Anxiety Medications

How Much Sleep Do I Really Need?

Tips to Support Someone Having a Panic Attack

Mood Swings: Recognize Symptoms and Explore Potential Causes originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/05/25: The story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.