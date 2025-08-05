Live Radio
Weyco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2025, 4:47 PM

GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $58.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEYS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

