Weyco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $58.2 million in the period.

