Westport: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Monday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Westport Innovations Inc. (WPRT) on Monday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of $1.98 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 29 cents per share.

The maker of natural-gas engine technology posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WPRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WPRT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.