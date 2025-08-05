Westlake: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $142 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $142 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.11 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.95 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.04 billion.

