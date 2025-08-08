Wendy’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.1 million. On…

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $55.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $560.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.5 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 82 cents to 89 cents per share.

