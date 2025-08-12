Webtoon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The online storytelling platform for comics and cartoons posted revenue of $348.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Webtoon said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $390 million.

