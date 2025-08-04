Wayfair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $15 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $15 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on W at https://www.zacks.com/ap/W

