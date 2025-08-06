Watts Water: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $100.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $3.01. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs posted revenue of $643.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $606.7 million.

