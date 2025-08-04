Waters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $147.1 million. The…

The Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.47 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were $2.95 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.93 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $771.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $744.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.15 to $3.25.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.95 to $13.05 per share.

