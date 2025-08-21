Walmart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.03 billion.…

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.03 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $177.4 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 60 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.52 to $2.62 per share.

