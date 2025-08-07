VTEX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $3…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million in its second quarter.

The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $58.8 million in the period.

