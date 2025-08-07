Vroom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.65. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.73 per share.

The company posted revenue of $45.7 million in the period.

